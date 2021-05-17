Lesa Sroufe & Co Boosts Stock Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 74,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Daktronics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Daktronics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $6.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.40 and a beta of 0.68. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

