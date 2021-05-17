20,295 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Bought by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises about 0.9% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,977 shares of company stock worth $693,018 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

NYSE PEG opened at $62.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $44.96 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.