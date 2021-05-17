Penbrook Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 105,091 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 112,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 20.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIM opened at $4.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $4.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

