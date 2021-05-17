Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.8% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $52.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average of $53.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

