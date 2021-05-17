Consolidated Planning Corp Decreases Stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Consolidated Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,904,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,948,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 24,612 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period.

Shares of PWV opened at $45.59 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $46.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

