Penbrook Management LLC Invests $539,000 in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNX. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

