Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,538 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 174,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 56,579 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,968,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.