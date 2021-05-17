Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 3,000 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Jabil accounts for about 1.8% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Jabil were worth $33,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Jabil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,596,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,626,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,264,000 after acquiring an additional 424,004 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Jabil by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,830,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after acquiring an additional 189,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $66,576,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,385,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $53.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $55.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,789,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 147,280 shares of company stock worth $7,658,692 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

