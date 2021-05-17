Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,091,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Forterra accounts for approximately 2.5% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 3.14% of Forterra worth $48,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Forterra by 1,783.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,335,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after buying an additional 1,264,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Forterra by 27.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the first quarter worth about $990,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Forterra by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Forterra by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 406,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 186,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FRTA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

Shares of FRTA stock opened at $23.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 2.54. Forterra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

