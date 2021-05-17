Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,149,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,519 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $36,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 374.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 57,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $32.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $33.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

