Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 417 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 107.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 89,596 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,103,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 149.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 77,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 46,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.54.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $69.81 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.68.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,821 shares of company stock worth $6,855,305 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

