Cowen Increases Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $140.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Cowen from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JACK. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.19.

JACK stock opened at $118.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 177.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after buying an additional 382,408 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $901,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 5.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,120,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 85.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,536 shares during the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

