Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Target Price to $16.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NKLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Nikola in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

NKLA opened at $12.19 on Monday. Nikola has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Equities analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $7,999,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 137.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Nikola by 702.7% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nikola by 786.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Nikola by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

