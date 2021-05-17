Scott Christopher Kaintz Buys 235,779 Shares of Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL) Stock

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL) insider Scott Christopher Kaintz acquired 235,779 shares of Corcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £4,715.58 ($6,160.94).

Corcel stock opened at GBX 2.01 ($0.03) on Monday. Corcel Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.45 ($0.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.64.

Get Corcel alerts:

About Corcel

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 50% interest in the Dempster vanadium project comprising 196 mineral claims covering an area of 40.96 square kilometers located in Yukon, as well as holds an option to acquire interest in the WoWo Gap nickel-cobalt project in Papua New Guinea.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Corcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.