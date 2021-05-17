Scott Christopher Kaintz Buys 235,779 Shares of Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL) Stock

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL) insider Scott Christopher Kaintz acquired 235,779 shares of Corcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £4,715.58 ($6,160.94).
Corcel stock opened at GBX 2.01 ($0.03) on Monday. Corcel Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.45 ($0.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.64.
