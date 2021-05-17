Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Makes New $4.27 Million Investment in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.31% of Axcelis Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,046,000 after purchasing an additional 259,580 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after acquiring an additional 650,647 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,075,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,328,000 after acquiring an additional 104,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 506,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $2,954,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $874,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACLS stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

