Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 3,500 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in Garmin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,908 shares of company stock worth $3,035,579. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $140.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.51 and a 12 month high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

