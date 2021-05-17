OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,494,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 4.70% of OptiNose worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OPTN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in OptiNose by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose during the first quarter worth $184,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

OPTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $38,004.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,690 shares of company stock valued at $81,105. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

OPTN stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $169.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

