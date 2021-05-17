Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Decreases Stock Position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,494,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 4.70% of OptiNose worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OPTN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in OptiNose by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose during the first quarter worth $184,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $169.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%. Research analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $38,004.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,690 shares of company stock valued at $81,105. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPTN. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

