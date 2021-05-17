Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,302,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,108,000 after acquiring an additional 114,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,805,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $43.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

