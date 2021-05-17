Sterneck Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.58 billion, a PE ratio of 126.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.