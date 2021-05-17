Lesa Sroufe & Co Increases Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the quarter. Embraer makes up about 2.1% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned approximately 0.10% of Embraer worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ERJ. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,641,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,288,000 after acquiring an additional 381,534 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in Embraer by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,500 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $15,862,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,186,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after buying an additional 862,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after buying an additional 269,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ERJ. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $11.96 on Monday. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

