Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co lessened its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver comprises 4.1% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $2,251,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,405 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

PAAS opened at $30.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

