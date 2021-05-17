Raymond James Raises Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target to $37.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ELY. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $33.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,520 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 75,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 49,011 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

