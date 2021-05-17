Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $34.10 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42,713 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Ross Stores worth $34,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $130.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.88 and its 200 day moving average is $117.25.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.