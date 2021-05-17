Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.64. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. Research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

