SmileDirectClub’s (SDC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SDC. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $7.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,680 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth about $45,437,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after buying an additional 133,164 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

