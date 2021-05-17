Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 14,527 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $2,802,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 38,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 79,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 25,689 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $60.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

