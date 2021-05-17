Morgan Stanley Boosts Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Price Target to $20.00

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STAY opened at $19.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $20.08.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Extended Stay America by 58.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.