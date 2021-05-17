Olympia Financial Group Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Olympia Financial Group stock opened at C$54.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.70. The company has a market cap of C$131.13 million and a P/E ratio of 16.42. Olympia Financial Group has a 52-week low of C$30.20 and a 52-week high of C$54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Currency and Global Payments, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

