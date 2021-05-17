Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Receives $46.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.93.

RDS/A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.