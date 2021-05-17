Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives GBX 284 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 297 ($3.88).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

KGF opened at GBX 369.20 ($4.82) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 347.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 297.10. The stock has a market cap of £7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of GBX 163.10 ($2.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 374.70 ($4.90).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

