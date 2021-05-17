Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.24 million-$503.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.78 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC raised their price target on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.07.

NASDAQ WB opened at $48.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

