Analysts Set Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Price Target at $48.20

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,068. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,036,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 302,847 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 14.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 24.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 24,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

