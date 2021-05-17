Cat Token (CAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.27 Million

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Cat Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001113 BTC on exchanges. Cat Token has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $519,735.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cat Token has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.88 or 0.00643836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008147 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009019 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

