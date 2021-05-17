Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $441.62 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.77 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

