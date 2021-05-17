iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,916 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.98 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $118.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

