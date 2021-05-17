Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Buys Shares of 15,369 Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 948,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 312,077 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 357,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 204,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 87,034 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Trecora Resources stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $200.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.73. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23). Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

