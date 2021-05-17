TCW Group Inc. Has $43.26 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,197,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,021 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $43,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of FOX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its position in FOX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

FOX stock opened at $37.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.