HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $65.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

