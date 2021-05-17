Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,880 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268,645 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,002,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $47.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.16.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

