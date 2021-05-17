SVB Leerink Increases BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $159.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $118.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.19% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q3 2021 earnings at $7.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $30.38 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.89.

BioNTech stock opened at $192.00 on Monday. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $213.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.39 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

