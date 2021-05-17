HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,803 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after buying an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after buying an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.76. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $223.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

