Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Decreased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,239 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $126,159,000 after buying an additional 135,757 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 73,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 70,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.1% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 9,040 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Intel stock opened at $55.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

