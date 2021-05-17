Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,284 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,284 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $67,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 24.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,568,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,131,000 after acquiring an additional 499,910 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.2% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,576,000 after buying an additional 121,182 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $134.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.66. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

