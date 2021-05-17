Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AKYA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

