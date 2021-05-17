Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 109.34% from the company’s previous close.

EM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.90 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 target price for the company.

EM stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. Smart Share Global has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

