Human Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.7% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,671,000 after purchasing an additional 264,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,312,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,714,000 after acquiring an additional 139,458 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,098,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $107.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day moving average of $95.25. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $74.06 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

