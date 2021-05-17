Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 48,362 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,362 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.19% of L3Harris Technologies worth $78,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after acquiring an additional 312,258 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $864,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,912,000 after acquiring an additional 257,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.13.

LHX stock opened at $217.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.13 and a 200-day moving average of $192.12. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $221.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

