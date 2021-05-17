TCW Group Inc. Has $56.34 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,353,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 262,163 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $56,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $37.45 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

