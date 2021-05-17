UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $412.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH opened at $409.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The stock has a market cap of $386.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $389.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.